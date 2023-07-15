Two establishments in the Historic Center are closed for failing to comply with sanitary regulations

Within the framework of the integral recovery intervention of the Historic Center of Santa Marta, the local authorities have taken forceful actions to address various problems that affect the area.

On this occasion, two commercial establishments have been temporarily closed for not complying with health standards, which puts the stay of people who visit the city at risk.

In coordination with the Secretary of Security, a team made up of fOfficials of Health and Migration Colombia carried out the corresponding inspections and verified non-compliance with sanitary measures in said establishments.

Given this situation, the decision was made to temporarily close the commercial premises until they meet the necessary requirements to guarantee the health and safety of customers.

Likewise, it was reported that inspections will be carried out on calls “chiveras” in order to verify that they have the documentation required for their legal operation. In this way, it seeks to prevent trading stolen items and promoting a safe and secure environment for visitors and residents.

The comprehensive intervention of Historic center It has also addressed other relevant issues. A group of youths who were previously involved in riots have been involved in the recovery and painting of a mural in race 4, between streets 10 and 11, as part of an inclusive approach and social transformation.

In addition, a comprehensive care plan has been launched for homeless residents who spend the night in the sector known as El Boro. In this first stage, 30 people have received assistance, and eight of them have decided to voluntarily move to a shelter authorized by the District, where they will receive medical and psychosocial care, as well as support to return to their places of origin, if they wish.

Mayor Virna Johnson He expressed his commitment to the safety and well-being of all the inhabitants and visitors of the Historic Center. The joint actions of theto the Metropolitan Police, Colombian Migration, Fire Department and the Historical Center Corporation They are aimed at turning this emblematic area into a safe and attractive place for everyone.

The inter-institutional team will continue working on the prevention of child labor and the protection of the rights of minors in a vulnerable situation, reaffirming the commitment to restore their well-being and provide them with the opportunities they deserve.

With these actions, The Santa Marta City Hall seeks to promote a revitalized, safe and welcoming Historic Center, preserving its cultural richness and providing a positive experience to its visitors.

