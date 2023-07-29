Home » Two explosions in Damascus before Ashura day, 6 people died
Two explosions in Damascus before Ashura day, 6 people died

Saturday 29 July 2023, 12:12 PM Last Updated Saturday 29 July 2023, 12:15 PM

Syria (Ummat News) As a result of two bomb blasts in Damascus, the capital of Syria, before Ashura Day, 6 people were killed and many were injured.
According to the report of the foreign news agency, there were two bomb explosions in Damascus before Ashura Day, as a result of which at least 6 people were killed and dozens were injured. Happened near Ki Sabil.
Reports said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle, which did not cause many casualties.
Syrian Minister of Health Hassan al-Ghash says that 26 people injured in the explosion near the shrine of Hazrat Zainab (peace be upon him) are being treated in hospitals, while 20 others were discharged after providing basic medical aid.
Immediately after the blast, security agencies and rescue personnel surrounded the area while the injured were sent to the hospital for immediate medical assistance.

