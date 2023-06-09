Two extraditables fall for links to the ‘narcoavioneta’ case

Daniela Vargas



June 9, 2023 – 10:25 AM

The Colombian National Police, in coordination with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the DEA Anti-drug Agency, captured these two people for extradition purposes in the city of Bogotá and Villavicencio, identified as Orman José Espinosa Uribe and José Ovidio Parra Rincón, they must respond before the Florida Middle Court, USA for illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

These two people are part of an organization that on May 23, 2021 tried to send 446 kilograms of cocaine to the United States in an aircraft, which was seized at the El Embrujo airport on the island of Providencia.

These subjects were engaged in air traffic of narcotics, with their center of operations in the departments of Cundinamarca, San Andrés and Providencia, from where they sent large amounts of cocaine to Central America with a final destination in the United States.

Its modus operandi was to camouflage the narcotic substance in humanitarian aid so as not to be detected by the authorities, using planes that left from the Guaymaral Flaminio Suárez Camacho Airport, in Bogotá, transiting Providencia Island with a final destination in the US.

It is important to note that, so far this year, the National Police have captured 130 people for extradition purposes.

“The National Police invites citizens to continue reporting through the National Anti-drug Line 167, cases related to drug trafficking, illicit crops, money laundering, chemical substance trafficking and people who engage in this type of activity. illegal,” the authorities said.