The Superior Court of Barranquilla heard the arguments of the Attorney General’s Office and revoked a first instance decision that had acquitted those involved in an illegal network involving two former mayors and individuals in the municipality of Santa Lucía, in the department of the Atlantic.

Taking into account the evidence provided by a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption, the magistrate in charge of the case imposed exemplary sentences of 26 years and 10 months in prison for the former municipal mayor Osvaldo Santana González; 25 years and 10 months in prison for former mayor Teodomiro Ariza Medina and former Secretary of Planning for Santa Lucía, Alexander Cortés Polo; and 9 years in prison for Reiner Vicente Ravelo Brochero.

The events investigated occurred between September and December 2011. The heavy rainy season affected several municipalities in Atlántico, including Santa Lucía, and the National Unit for Risk and Disaster Management (UNGRD) allocated financial aid of 1,500,000 for each affected family.

Santa Lucía received 379 million pesos to assist 253 family groups. The money had to be delivered to support the reconstruction of homes, adaptation of land for planting and acquisition of basic necessities.

The Prosecutor’s Office established that former mayor Santana González asked Mr. Ravelo Brachero to carry out the census of victims without being an official of the municipal mayor’s office. Likewise, he verified in the records that 63 families were actually affected and received the subsidy; while the other 190 did not live in the municipality or resided in Venezuela, so the money was never disbursed.

In this way, 285 million pesos remained in the hands of the related officials. In this sense, they were declared responsible, according to their participation, for crimes such as ideological falsehood in a public document, material falsehood in a public document, embezzlement by appropriation and prevarication by action.

Against this decision proceed legal remedies. with RSF

