8
The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that two gang members from the 18S and the MS13 will face a new criminal process for illegal groups, after they were prevented from being released from the Ciudad Barrios Penal Center, San Miguel. “With the War Against Gangs we prevent these terrorists from being released from the Penal Center […]
The post Two gang members will face new criminal proceedings appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.
See also The U.S. offers a reward for tracing foreign politicians' dirty money expert: Sword points to corrupt officials of the Chinese Communist Party | CCP flees corrupt officials | Global Democracy Summit | Foreign leaders dirty money