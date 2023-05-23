Home » Two gang members will face new criminal proceedings
Two gang members will face new criminal proceedings

The National Civil Police (PNC) reported that two gang members from the 18S and the MS13 will face a new criminal process for illegal groups, after they were prevented from being released from the Ciudad Barrios Penal Center, San Miguel. “With the War Against Gangs we prevent these terrorists from being released from the Penal Center […]

