Two general secretaries of public administration suspended

Jean-Pierre Lihau, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Public Service, suspended two secretaries general for having assigned new units in violation of the law and rules governing access to public employment.

They are the Secretary General for Decentralization and the Secretary General for Relations with Parliament.

« Factual elements in my possession supported by documented evidence show the assignment of people who do not have the status of civil servant to organic positions by certain secretaries general, in total disregard of the law and of the circular notes that we have nevertheless transmitted and reminded with insistence, to the various general secretaries and other heads of departments “, said Jean-Piere Lihau in a communication made this Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kinshasa.

The boss of the public administration in the DRC said that these secretaries general even tried desperately to backdate some of their crimes to escape the rigor of the law.

Facts that allowed Jean-Pierre to open disciplinary actions against these senior officials who were guilty of this forfeiture.

Pending the closure of the said disciplinary actions thus opened, and the follow-up which will be respectively reserved for them, the sectoral ministers concerned are invited to designate, among the competent senior officials of the sector holding at least the grade of director, the interim who will take over the business common.

It should be noted that these disciplinary proceedings will also concern all the other senior officials, mainly directors, who have exercised the functions of Secretary General on an interim basis, and who have fallen victim to the same acts. Several division heads are also affected.

Jean-Pierre Lihau emphasizes that the same firmness will be required in the process of tenure and promotion in grade. It will be the same for the mechanization of the agents which will have to be done in transparency, justice and equity.

«I would therefore be implacable, and my hand will not tremble to sanction all those who, in the proposals of the choices, will show temerity, subjectivity and intentional violation of the objective criteria recalled in my circulars. “, he thundered.

In the process, Jean-Pierre Lihau reiterates his commitment to materialize the vision of the Head of State Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, under the leadership of Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama, to redress the public administration in equity, justice and firmness.

