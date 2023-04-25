Home » Two general secretaries of public administration suspended
News

Two general secretaries of public administration suspended

by admin
Two general secretaries of public administration suspended

Jean-Pierre Lihau, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the Public Service, suspended two secretaries general for having assigned new units in violation of the law and rules governing access to public employment.

They are the Secretary General for Decentralization and the Secretary General for Relations with Parliament.

« Factual elements in my possession supported by documented evidence show the assignment of people who do not have the status of civil servant to organic positions by certain secretaries general, in total disregard of the law and of the circular notes that we have nevertheless transmitted and reminded with insistence, to the various general secretaries and other heads of departments “, said Jean-Piere Lihau in a communication made this Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Kinshasa.

The boss of the public administration in the DRC said that these secretaries general even tried desperately to backdate some of their crimes to escape the rigor of the law.

Facts that allowed Jean-Pierre to open disciplinary actions against these senior officials who were guilty of this forfeiture.
Pending the closure of the said disciplinary actions thus opened, and the follow-up which will be respectively reserved for them, the sectoral ministers concerned are invited to designate, among the competent senior officials of the sector holding at least the grade of director, the interim who will take over the business common.

It should be noted that these disciplinary proceedings will also concern all the other senior officials, mainly directors, who have exercised the functions of Secretary General on an interim basis, and who have fallen victim to the same acts. Several division heads are also affected.

See also  After 3 years, the traditional Holy Week returns to Sáchica live – news

Jean-Pierre Lihau emphasizes that the same firmness will be required in the process of tenure and promotion in grade. It will be the same for the mechanization of the agents which will have to be done in transparency, justice and equity.

«I would therefore be implacable, and my hand will not tremble to sanction all those who, in the proposals of the choices, will show temerity, subjectivity and intentional violation of the objective criteria recalled in my circulars. “, he thundered.

In the process, Jean-Pierre Lihau reiterates his commitment to materialize the vision of the Head of State Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, under the leadership of Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama, to redress the public administration in equity, justice and firmness.

Writing

You may also like

Residents celebrate 150 years of political life of...

New controller for the San Francisco de Asís...

In the first quarter, Beijing’s foreign trade import...

Start of construction for the research center in...

Luis Enrique Martínez defied death playing accordion and...

Chile: sponsor for memorial to be founded

Douala hosts the third edition of Heal by...

So far in 2023, 11 cases of malaria...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Insecurity in Goma: 2 people killed and 5...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy