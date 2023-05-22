Two girls’ schools damaged by explosives in Waziristan: Police

According to the police, two girls’ schools have been damaged by explosives in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, between Sunday and Monday night.

Confirming the incident, District Police Officer Saleem Riaz said that these incidents took place in Moski and Hesukhel areas of Mir Ali Tehsil, where unknown persons damaged two government girls’ schools with explosives.

He also said that the school buildings were damaged but there was no loss of life.

According to the DPO, ‘After the incident, we immediately started an inquiry and a case has been registered against unknown persons, but no arrest has been made yet.’

The name of one of the schools destroyed in the blast is Government Girls School Hafizabad while the name of the other is Government Girls School Dr. Noor Jannat Gul.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for this incident.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak has expressed regret over the incident and said that the district administration is conducting an investigation along with the police.

Pakistan has seen an increase in extremism incidents in recent times.

On May 16, an incident of firing on the car of female students came to light by a security employee of a non-government school in Sangota area of ​​Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, at the beginning of this month, four teachers, two laborers and a passenger on examination duty were killed when unknown persons opened fire on a school and a van in Upper Karam area of ​​Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.