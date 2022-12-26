IVREA. Two gold medals and one silver for the Ciac training agency at the Worldskills regional championships held at the Lingotto Fiere in Turin.

The competitions were held within the Io Lavoro event, the most important national event dedicated to the labor market and involved 135 young talents between the ages of 17 and 25, who competed in skill tests in 15 trades. The winners are Rebecca Mistretta, first classified for restaurant and bar services, Alexandru Irimescu, first classified for the profession of Milling and CNC and Caterina Piscone, second classified for the profession of Aesthetics from the Ciriè office. The winners will participate by right in the Worldskills Italy national championships in Bolzano and in the Euroskills European championships in Gdansk, Poland, which will be held in 2023. Alessia Tripodi (room – bar), Ilenia Bellavia ( aesthetics) and Tommaso Donato (mechanics), placing very well close to the podium.

WorldSkills is an association to which 72 nations and regions of the world belong, with the aim of promoting professional training and education in the sectors of craftsmanship, industry, technology and personal services, and to allow the most qualified young people to compete in local and international competitions in over 60 trades. Great satisfaction is expressed by the Directors of the Ciac offices in Ciriè, Cristina Racca, and in Ivrea, Federico Furfaro: «We are very proud of the results obtained by our boys: to be among the best in Piedmont in a competition based on global standards, at the which 75 schools and training agencies took part in, is an important prize for young people who live their school and their profession with passion. And it is a recognition of the daily work carried out by the teachers who, with equal passion, have prepared them: Luca Piana, Andrea Revel Chion, Lucia Bramante, Orietta De Santis, Francesca Fiore, Roberto Trabucco and Omar Perardi. We are also convinced that the successes achieved by our students and by other students of Piedmontese professional training testify to the value of choosing professional training as a training channel capable of involving and passionate about one’s students and accompanying them to enter the adult world through the front door”. .