Two Great Gods Meet in Liangzhu Today – Xinhua English.news.cn

Fire means the origin of civilization. The preservation of fire means the inheritance of civilization. In ancient Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, there was a myth of Prometheus stealing fire for mankind; in the land of China, there is also a legend of the god of fire, Zhu Rong. What would it be like if these two great gods met?

On June 15th, the 100-day countdown to the 19th Asian Games, the Asian Games fire collection ceremony was held in Liangzhu. Zhu Rong and Prometheus met here.

Why is it in Liangzhu? Asia has been a fertile land of civilizations since ancient times. Among the four ancient civilizations, three were born in Asia—the Yellow River Valley Civilization, the Ancient Indian Civilization, and the Mesopotamia Civilization, all of which have left indelible traces in the history of world civilizations. And Liangzhu is the holy land of China‘s 5,000-year history of civilization. The rich food reserves, the patterns of the inscriptions on the pottery, and the large amount of jade that can only be owned by nobles all prove that Liangzhu was actually a highly civilized area five thousand years ago.

Civilizations are colorful because of exchanges and enriched by mutual learning. The slogan of the 19th Asian Games is Heart to [email protected]. Today, this fire is not only being lit in Hangzhou, but will also be spread online to Asian countries and regions.

When civilization meets the Asian Games, the Asian Games in Hangzhou will serve as a bridge for connection and communication between different countries and regions. Civilizations will shine the light of the times through exchanges and mutual learning, and create a better future together.

Human beings’ pursuit of civilization and exploration of limits is like passing on the torch from generation to generation-every life is never “extinguished”.

(Producer Zhang Liang, producer Qin Jun, planner Lang Yufeng, editor Zhu Aiwen, video producer Yang Zuoling, reporter Lu Zhiyao, editor Chen Jieji, Ye Haipan Haisong)