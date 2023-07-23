Two groups fought in Khyber – 2 brothers were killed in firing

Monday July 24, 2023, 2:07 am

Khyber (Representative Ummat) 2 brothers were killed and 2 injured as a result of firing allegedly between two parties in Valikhel area of ​​Tehsil Landi Kotal of Khyber district. Sources say that as soon as the incident was reported, rescue and Al-Khidmat volunteers reached the scene along with ambulances and took the injured to the hospital, where the injured youth succumbed to his injuries. Later, the other injured were transferred to Peshawar for further medical assistance as their condition was critical. Landi Kotal police have detained three people on the charge of firing and have transferred them for further investigation. The second youth who was injured in the firing, Abbas Afridi, also died in Peshawar hospital due to his injuries. Both were brothers.

