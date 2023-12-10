Home » Two gunpowder injuries were recorded during the Night of Candles in Casanare – news
Authorities recorded the homicide of a man on the La Brasileña farm, a sector that leads to Montañas del Totumo in the municipality of Paz de Ariporo.

The murdered man was identified as Nilson Antonio Tumay Reyes, 51, who worked as a property administrator and various jobs.

According to the police report, Tumay Reyes arrived alive at the Ariporo Peace Hospital, where he managed to narrate what happened to uniformed officers on duty, pointing out that when he was on the farm, an unknown man came to ask where a property was in the area. sector, he responded that he did not know the property and when he turned his back the subject shot him in the back twice.

Due to the severity of the injuries, he was intubated to be transferred to the Orinoquia Regional Hospital, but during the transfer procedure he did not resist and died.

Authorities opened an investigation to determine the causes of this homicide.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

