Two hitmen murdered a teenager in front of the Quevedo hospital

The adolescent Jandri Coloma Véliz was attacked while he was in front of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Hospital in Quevedo.

The 16-year-old minor was shopping at a pharmacy when two hitmen fired at least eight shots at him.

Witnesses told the police that the two hit men They got out of a black car.

This event occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. on the last Friday, June 2, 2023.

Quevedo It is one of the most violent cantons in the province of Los Ríos, the authorities have reported.

There were more than ten shots that were heard and alarmed the patients, doctors and relatives who remained in the hospital.

After being attacked, the teenager was admitted to the emergency area from the hospital, but the doctors confirmed his death.

One of the hypotheses of the Police is that the death of the adolescent occurred due to a discussion minutes before due to a traffic accident.

A sister of the deceased told the police that a friend of theirs suffered a accident and that his brother was a witness.

The brothers accompanied the injured man to the hospital.

Already in the health home, Jandri went out to buy hydrogen peroxide for his friend.

While in the pharmacy, he was riddled with two hit men who were supposedly waiting for him, she said.

At the site of the attack on the adolescent, the agents seized twelve 9-millimeter casings.

In the early hours of this Saturday, June 3, a man was shot dead in Babahoyo, capital of the province of Los Ríos.