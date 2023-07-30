Two hunters chased by a she-bear with her cub: one is injured

It happened in the woods of the Giudicarie valleys in Trentino. The bear was frightened by the sudden appearance of the two and chased one who climbed a tree but pulled him down with a paw. She then walked away with the little one

A sign with the rules of coexistence with the bear (Ansa)

TiscaliNews

Fear this morning at dawn for two hunters chased by a she-bear in the woods of the Giudicarie valleys, in western Trentino. According to what was reconstructed by the two young men who were going on an excursion, the bear would have frightened as they pass and so she would have pursued them together with her little one who was resting along the path. The animal welfare associations denounce the “irresponsible behavior” of the two huntersalso lifting doubts about why their presence in that area. “Were they really headed to the hunting observation post as they claimed or were they poaching or even worse did they want to kill wild animals?” asks the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals and the Environment.

The she-bear caught one up in a tree

According to initial informationthe two were doing a hike on the Mandrel Trailthe one that leads to Malga Avalina, at 1,970 meters above sea level, upstream of the town of Roncone. An area far from the village where the bear cub was also found who, surprised by the arrival of the hunters, chased them. The two thus fledone along the way back e the other by climbing on a plant where the bear chased him and hooked him to a gaiter making him fall to the ground. For him a contusion to the side.

Once the two bears have drifted apart, the hunters were secured fromcanine unit of the Forestry Corpswho then carried out the necessary inspections to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the episode and recovered the hikers’ equipment.

“No to the hunt for the bear’s non-existent responsibilities”

“The reconstruction of the facts – writes the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals (Aidaa) – must be truthful and not another occasion for a hunt for the bear’s non-existent responsibilities that if not disturbed she would go on sleeping in peace. We consider the attitude of the two absolutely irresponsible and they only have to thank their god if the thing didn’t end in tragedy”. “Obviously – Oipa points out – it was a so-called ‘false attack’ which confirms how the bear did not want to attack to kill, but only to make the two hikers leave”.

Last April the case of the bear Jj4

The area where the encounter took place is just under 100 kilometers from Val di Sole, where last April the now “famous” bear Jj4 the Trentino runner Andrea Papi attacked and killed him. Precisely for this reason Oipa asks for “one more regulation of access certain areas at certain times of the year”, as is also the case in the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise. The environmentalists then launch a further appeal to “set up a technical table with administrators, experts and protectionist associations to decide together the best way to manage the species, for their protection and that of residents and hikers”.