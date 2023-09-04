Two Injured in Shooting at East El Paso Party: Police Seek Community’s Help in Investigation

SHOOTING AT PARTY LEAVES TWO INJURED IN EAST EL PASO

El Paso residents were left shaken after a shooting took place at a house party in East El Paso in the early hours of September 3, 2023. The incident, which occurred at around 1:32 a.m. on Gary Player Drive, resulted in two young men being injured.

Upon receiving the distress call, the El Paso Police Department swiftly responded to the scene. As officers arrived at the address, they encountered a chaotic scene with numerous partygoers dispersing in the backyard of the residence.

Authorities immediately discovered one gunshot victim at the location. The victim was promptly transported by Fire Medical Services to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in critical condition. Shortly thereafter, officers were informed that another gunshot victim had already been taken to the hospital by fellow partygoers. This victim was also reported to be in critical condition.

In the wake of this disturbing incident, investigators from the Crimes Against Persons Unit have appealed to the community for assistance. They are seeking any information that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Those with relevant information are urged to contact the El Paso Police Department’s non-emergency number at 915-832-4400. To provide anonymous tips, individuals can reach out to El Paso Crime Stopper at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

The Authorities are particularly interested in any details that might be helpful to their ongoing investigation. The Crimes Against Persons Unit is leading the inquiry with the support of the Gangs division.

As El Paso mourns this senseless act of violence, residents are left contemplating the underlying causes and are hopeful that the perpetrators will be brought to justice swiftly. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining community safety and remaining vigilant in order to prevent further incidents of this nature from occurring in the future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

