Two subjects who are detained at the station Valledupar Permanent must answer for a double homicide happened in the municipality of San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira.

This was announced by the National Police of that department when announcing that it notified a court order against the inmates Oscar Darío Garcés Díaz and Juan Carlos Pérez Arteaga for the crime of aggravated homicide.

According to the authorities, the men, before being deprived of their liberty in the capital of Cesar, participated in the crime of two brothers in La Guajira.

“These subjects are accused of the events that occurred on October 1, 2022 in the township of La Junta, rural area of ​​San Juan del Cesar, where they killed the brothers Jader Enrique Romero Díaz and Francisco René Romero Díaz with firearms, near the cemetery of that area”the National Police reported.

The bodies of the victims They were found by the inhabitants of the corregimiento after hearing shots.

“The individuals would appear to be members of the GAO Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia,” indicated the police.

Oscar Darío Garcés Díaz, and Juan Carlos Pérez Arteaga will be presented virtually to the preliminary hearings for him crime of aggravated homicide.

But men are deprived of liberty since the end of last year in Valledupar, after being arrested for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm.

In his possession, according to the authorities, They found a Sig Sauer pistol.a Taurus brand pistol, a mini uzi, and a traumatic pistol that were seized.