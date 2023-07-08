Home » Two Innviertel seriously injured in alcohol accident with golf car
Two Innviertel seriously injured in alcohol accident with golf car

A 22-year-old from the Braunau district drove a golf cart against the prescribed direction of travel on the ramp of the L507 coming from Au in the direction of the Wildenau bathing lake area (municipality of Aspach). A 36-year-old sat in the passenger seat, and another 22-year-old from the Braunau district and a 39-year-old from the Ried district stood behind the handlebars on a rear platform.

At the L507/L1091 intersection, the driver turned left too quickly in the direction of Mettmach. The two passengers in the back fell off the golf car. Both suffered serious injuries. The injured 22-year-old was taken to the Ried im Innkreis hospital. The 39-year-old was flown to the UKH Linz with the rescue helicopter. A breathalyser test on the 22-year-old driver showed a blood alcohol level of 1.16.

