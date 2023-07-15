Two international agreements will mark the future of security and the fight against organized crime – Diario La Hora

President Guillermo Lasso.

This coming week, Monday and Thursday, will be decisive for the future of the country’s security. Two memorandums of understanding will strengthen ties with Europe and the United States to combat organized crime and drug trafficking. The details.

Confronting organized crime has not only become a task for national authorities. Police and Armed Forces, and various institutions such as the prison, customs, port systemthey work for contain common crime, organized crime and drug trafficking. But it’s not enough.

They receive help from various countries. The Government’s international allies deliver daily knowledge, advice, technological tools. It is unprecedented help.

United States, Spain, France and Italy They have become the countries with the greatest interest in helping the country to control insecurity.

This collaboration is evidenced by the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding with the European Union and the United States. Both acts will be next week.

The first with the European Union, which will be at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, July 17, is the institutionalization of the collaboration of the different European countries with the country. Currently, Ecuador makes bilateral aid agreements and what is sought is centralize aid, including creating a fund for Ecuador on different topics.

Sources from the European Union pointed out that this opens up the possibility of further strengthening the security cooperation. Currently, there is collaboration in seaports, intelligence and prison system. And this could be increased after the signing of the Memorandum. There are plans for a project digital surveillance, including satellite access.

Las social aid and green projects they are not left out. For Europe, clean energy and environmentally friendly businesses are a priority. President Guillermo Lasso will be the one who signs this Memorandum that will open a much stronger cooperation towards the future.

According to European diplomatic sources, this is a “agreement for long-term cooperation”.

The second Memorandum is with the United States. On July 20, the Minister of Defense, General (sp) Luis Lara, will arrive in Washington, specifically at the Pentagon, which is the headquarters of the Department of Defense from that country.

The opening of the Americans has not been easy. Defense sources said that, at least, there is 15 key dates since September 2022 that were decisive for the United States to open a hand to Ecuador in cooperation for the control of organized crime and drug trafficking. A milestone on this path was the development of the Comprehensive Security Strategy, in July 2022. Here the needs for about 5,000 million dollars.

But there were also several meetings with the highest military and political authorities of the northern country to refresh relations and communicate the security agenda. So there are two that were very decisive, the appointment with the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the President of the United States, Joe Biden, both in December 2022.

The end of this firm, of the agreement that will last seven yearsthat is, until 2030, is strengthen the Armed Forces. This means help, for example, for Intelligence, deployment, logistics, cyber defense, and other aspects.

Both memoranda, historical according to those involved, open a door before the change of government. One that will be difficult to close for any of the applicants for Carondelet due to the amount of resources that will arrive, some 3,000 million in the case of the United States (in aid not in money). (JC)

