The fall of a helicopter that was participating in the fight against the fires in Chile caused the death of its two occupants, bringing the death toll from this catastrophe to seven.

“Very saddened by the helicopter accident in which the pilot and mechanic who worked fighting the fire in the Galvarino commune in La Araucanía died,” the Chilean Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, wrote on his Twitter account.

News in development…

