Two kilos of gold worth 1 crore 37 lakhs and 1 lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 1 crore were seized from the possession of 5 passengers at Hyderabad airport.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) in Hyderabad, large-scale gold seizure continues. Meanwhile. July 2 Due to the vigilance of the officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport, a citizen of the Republic of Burundi 43 A year-old female passenger who had arrived in Hyderabad directly from Nairobi was seized by the Customs Department officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. 2027 A gram of heroin (drug) was seized. The price of which in the international market 14 crores 20 lakhs The woman was later arrested and sent to jail after being produced in court.

today July 5 At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials of the Customs Department seized two passengers in four separate operations. 2 kg 279 grams The gold has been confiscated One crore 37 lakhs It is said that Rs. and also from the possession of other three passengers ten million One thousand rupees The worth of cigarette sticks have been confiscated.

According to officials of the Customs Department, in one case three passengers were seized One crore 37 lakh rupees Money smuggled One hundred and one thousand Cigarette sticks were seized which arrived at Hyderabad airport via Bangkok from Cambodia.

Similarly, in another case, it was hidden in the form of paste behind the seat of the aircraft from Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad 1،196 Grams of gold worth Rs 72 Akh is Rs.

While in the third case, from the possession of a passenger 752 Gram weight of smuggled gold was seized which was brought in pieces worth Rs 45 Lakh rupees. This passenger had arrived in Hyderabad directly from Kuwait.

While in the fourth case 331 Grams of smuggled gold worth 20 lakhs It was seized by Rs. This passenger arrived from Sharjah. This gold was hidden in the passenger’s underwear.

#Seizure of 𝟐.𝟐𝟕𝟗 𝐊𝐠𝐬. 𝐨𝐟 #𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 valued at 𝐑𝐬. 𝟏.𝟑𝟕 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 and 𝟏,𝟎𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎 #𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐬 at RGIA by #hydcus

In a concerted action, based on passenger profiling and surveillance, #hydcus at RGIA seized 2.279 Kgs. of smuggled Gold (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Qj6BEHBWan — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) July 5, 2023

Gold was concealed behind aircraft seat in paste form in an aircraft which had arrived at Hyd from Ras-al-Khaima. In 2nd case,752 gms of smuggled gold,in the form of cut pieces of gold bars,valued at Rs. 45 lakhs was recovered from pax who had arrived from Kuwait via Dubai(3/4) pic.twitter.com/xVgS7bLYZW — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) July 5, 2023

