Two men apprehended for theft in Garzón

The subjects moments before had stolen a chain and a cell phone from a nurse, by means of the ‘raponazo’ modality, they were fully identified since they were wearing two shirts from two Colombian soccer teams.

The call of the Community of the San Cayetano neighborhood to the patrol of the quadrant about the retention of two men who allegedly had stolen a woman minutes before, allowed the capture of these two subjects known as ‘Ñoño’ and ‘Orejas’ and the immobilization of a motorcycle in which they were allegedly mobilizing at the time of the theft.

According to information, these criminals would have stolen a chain and a cell phone from the victim, after he returned home from work.

Alias ​​Ñoño and Orejas are being presented before the competent authorities for the crime of qualified and aggravated theft. Where a guarantee control judge will define your legal situation.

The community is on alert in the face of so much insecurity that occurs in the Diocesan capital of Huila, where they are already tired of the situation of thugs and micro-trafficking that roams the town, that is why they come together to catch the criminals.

