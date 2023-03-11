Home News Two men broke out of the psychiatric ward in Wiesloch
Two men broke out of the psychiatric ward in Wiesloch

by admin
by admin

Wiesloch. During the night from Friday to Saturday, two men escaped from a closed rehabilitation ward in the forensic prison clinic of the North Baden Psychiatric Center. According to the police, the two patients broke a window on the first floor between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m., fled it and disappeared in an unknown direction. The people were housed by order of the Karlsruhe courts.

The two men are described as follows:

1st person: 42 years, 1.71 meters, 61 kilograms, balding black hair, brown eyes, greyish three-day beard, black or gray jogging suit.

2nd person: 23 years, 1.84 meters, 97 kilograms, curly short brown hair, West Asian appearance, scar on the right temple and left cheek, protruding ears, wearing short gray pants, a white undershirt and a white sweater.

According to medical assessments, the persons do not pose a threat to others.

Witnesses who can provide information about the fugitives are asked to contact the Karlsruhe Criminal Service on 0721/666-5555.

