Two men fell while transporting drugs on the Neiva-Castilla road

Two men fell while transporting drugs on the Neiva-Castilla road

In less than 24 hours, two men who tried to transport a considerable amount of hallucinogens were arrested.

Thanks to the constant controls carried out in the road corridors of the Neiva metropolitan area, two people were caught in flagrante delicto transporting more than 32,000 grams of a substance derived from cocaine.

The control and accompaniment operations on the roads led the personnel of the Transit Department to arrest a 51-year-old man, who was hiding 22 rectangular packages on the bed of a 2021 Toyota Hilux truck. Said packages, which contained inside more than 22 kilos of Cocaine Hydrochloride were discovered through concealment.

In another procedure, a 36-year-old man was captured, who was transporting 17 packages with 10 kilos of cocaine base on the running boards of a 2011 Ford Fiesta vehicle, using the cove modality. These 32 kilos of a substance derived from cocaine were destined for the center of the country, where its value in the illegal market would exceed 270 million pesos.

The Police highlighted the importance of these results to dismantle drug trafficking organizations that seek to use the department’s roads for the transit of these illegal substances, which affect Colombian society so much.

As part of its strategy to combat drug trafficking, the National Police calls on citizens to continue providing relevant and timely information. Through lines 123 or 167 anti-drugs, citizens can provide data confidentially, which has proven to be of vital importance to achieve such significant results in favor of security and the fight against crime in the region.

