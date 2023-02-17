Soldiers from the Pigoanza Battalion and uniformed policemen arrested two men who tried to transport a shipment of narcotics along highways in Huilense territory.

The strategy is to transport small quantities, using motorcycles as a means of transport, which in the world of drug trafficking are called “narco flies”, as was revealed thanks to the recent captures of two men.

These two people were intercepted in the municipality of La Plata, Huila, by the motorized patrol that, through search and background checks, advanced the arrest in flagrante for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotic drugs when they found two bags with nine packages that weighed 22 kilos, valued at approximately 22,000,000 million pesos.

The captured were left at the disposal of the competent authority, who will be in charge of their prosecution.

With this action, soldiers and police confirm their professionalism, training and capabilities to deal with the scourge of drug trafficking, thus making it possible to fight head-on the illicit economies of different criminal actors.