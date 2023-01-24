In the surveillance and control plans carried out by the units of the Transit and Transportation Section on the main roads of Huila in order to safeguard the safety of passers-by, two men were captured on the Pitalito-San Agustín road, carrying a weapon. fire and mobilizing on a motorcycle.

The two men, 22 and 24 years old, were captured at the height of the village of La Portada, when they were passing through in a suspicious manner with a 16-gauge sawed-off shotgun.

The two subjects were made available to the competent authorities, as allegedly responsible for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying firearms.

With these actions, the National Police prevents the occurrence of criminal acts such as theft, personal injury or homicide, which have spread to these rural areas in the municipalities.