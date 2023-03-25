Around 11:00 p.m., when he was traveling in a bus affiliated with Sugamuxi, at the height of the village of La Patimena, on via Paz de Ariporo – Yopal, a passenger suffered a health mishap, for which the driver quickly transferred to the Regional Hospital of Orinoquia.

According to a passenger who accompanied him, they had come from sharing a horseback ride at Finca Los Mangos and during the journey to Yopal, the man began to feel choked and had difficulty breathing.

Faced with this emergency, they gave him first aid and seeing that it was getting complicated, they transferred him to the HORO, where he arrived without vital signs.

The man identified as Néstor Augusto Cristo Martín, 57, would have been the victim of sudden cardiac arrest.

After confirming his death, CTI personnel carried out the urgent acts.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related