Two men were killed with a firearm in Codazzi

Two men were killed with a firearm in Codazzi

Two men who were known as El Mello and Cheo were killed with a firearm in the municipality of Codazzi in the middle of a fight.

The events occurred in the La Guitarra neighborhood where the victims were apparently consuming narcotic substances and had an argument and fight with another subject who subsequently shot them repeatedly.

The deceased were identified as Aldair Acosta Cantillo, 33 years old, alias “El Mello” and Jean Carlos Corrales García, 26 years old, alias Cheo. These did not present judicial notes information to the authorities. Both were engaged in various trades.

Sijín officials carried out the technical inspection of the corpses.

