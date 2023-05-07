Two Metro stations were closed due to “an inappropriate action by a citizen”

POLICY.-

On the third day of commercial operation of the Quito Metro, the problems in this transport system continue. Around 08:30, users reported that there are no trains available to travel from the Quitumbe station, in the south of the city. In addition, two stations were closed due to an “inappropriate action by a citizen.”

Roberto Custode, Operations Manager of the Quito Metro, was on Radio Sucesos. In this space, he confirmed that the El Ejido and El Labrador stops. “We had an – we still can’t confirm what exactly happened – inappropriate or incorrect action by some citizen on one of the trains. In the trains that moved in the morning, in a north-south direction, a emergency shooter”.

And he commented that “by doing so the train is blocked and cannot be activated automatically and you have to make a rescue maneuver; carrying another train to hook up to the stopped train and take it to workshops and depots to reactivate it. It must be done without people, so there was a need to evacuate. Once it has been withdrawn, we are waiting for the reinjection to resume actions.” They were evacuated around 50 or 60 people who were on the train. “The train ran aground between the La Alameda and El Ejido stations,” said the official.

This action affected the system for more than 45 minutes. Therefore it affected mobility. “We do not rule out that there are people who wanted to create chaos: people who shout or do acts of vandalism. And today the train ran aground.”

In Even thenInstead, the lack of units to transport citizens was reported. Freddy Túquerez, a Metro user, told Primicias that “there are no units. At the time that was indicated there is none. consequently there is a total agglomeration. We are behind in our workplaces.”

The user commented that this caused inconvenience because they need to move to their work areas. This caused Long lines of people looking to relocate.

Added to this is the recurring problem: QR codes, printed on the tickets, are not visible in the machines.

Custode also spoke about the number of ticket office for ticket collection. “Currently, there are five ticket holders; on Monday there were three. This station has proven to be the most complex, which is why 10 were set up. However, until 07:30 the five were evacuating normally”.

about the closure of the inaquito station are performed maintenance and repowering work -similar to what was done in Quitumbe-. This was considered minor, but received a high influx of users. / The Telegraph