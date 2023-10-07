Two Miami Sisters Arrested for Running Illegal Cosmetic Surgery Recovery Center

Miami Sisters Arrested for Running Illegal Cosmetic Surgery Recovery Center

Miami-Dade police have arrested two sisters on charges of operating an illegal cosmetic surgery recovery center. Yenisel Diaz, 38, and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza, 35, were taken into custody after investigators found nearly 20 patients at their residence.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for a house on Southwest 139 Court. Upon execution of the warrant, police encountered 17 patients and four employees at the property, all allegedly connected to the illegal operation run by Diaz and Diaz-Peraza under the name “Yenis House LLC.”

According to authorities, the patients disclosed that they had received a multitude of services at the center, including bathing, dressing, food, personal hygiene, and medication. Shockingly, investigators discovered that the patients were paying a deposit of $250 over the phone and an additional $250 to $300 per night. The typical length of stay ranged from two to five nights.

Yenisel Diaz and Yenisley Diaz-Peraza were subsequently arrested and taken to the TGK prison. However, both women were later released after posting bail.

The charges leveled against the sisters include operating an assisted living facility without a license and failing to maintain records of biomedical waste, according to Miami-Dade police officials. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities seeking to determine the extent of the operation and whether any other individuals were involved.

This case shines a light on the dangers of unlicensed recovery centers and the potential risks faced by those seeking aftercare for cosmetic surgeries. Law enforcement is urging anyone who may have been a victim of this illegal operation or has information relevant to the case to come forward.

Authorities are reminding the public to exercise caution when selecting healthcare providers and to verify their credentials and licenses to ensure their safety and well-being.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

