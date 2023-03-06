Home News Two ministers will be investigated for crisis in San Vicente del Caguan
Two ministers will be investigated for crisis in San Vicente del Caguan

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened preliminary inquiry against the Ministers of the Interior and Defense, Alfonso Prada Gil and Iván Velásquez Gómez, for the alleged omission of their functions during the demonstrations that took place in San Vicente del Caguan in which 79 policemen were detained for more than 24 hours.

The investigation of the Disciplinary Chamber of Instruction will seek to establish the facts of disciplinary incidence in which the officials could incur and determine the circumstances of time, manner and place, in which the events reported by the media took place.

Likewise, the Entity maintained that will investigate the behaviors that Prada Gil and Velásquez Gómez could have displayed by action or omission and decide if they could constitute a disciplinary offense in light of the General Disciplinary Code, for which it requested the taking of evidence leading to the clarification of the situation.

