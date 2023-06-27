Two ministries lost $119.497 million of public resources

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies (MinTIC) and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism lost a total of $119,497,884,237 due to deficient collection efforts in relation to greater investments that occurred in the development of two Contracts of Legal Stability signed in 2010 with the cell phone companies then known as Comcel SA and Telmex Colombia SA, which later merged to operate under the Claro brand.

These are exactly two findings with presumed tax incidence, one for $114,003,240,000 and another for $5,494,644,237, which were determined at the conclusion of a financial audit process of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, for the 2022 term, carried out by the Comptroller’s Office Trade and Regional Development Delegate, within its 2023 fiscal surveillance plan.

The general objective of the audit was “Evaluate and issue an opinion on the reasonableness of the Financial Statements, executed budget and the expiration of the fiscal account for the 2022 term:”

In this audit, a total of 25 administrative findings were made, of which the 2 mentioned above have an alleged tax incidence and 7 possible disciplinary connotations, which will be transferred to the competent authorities (the Delegate Comptroller for Fiscal Responsibility, Judicial Intervention and Coercive Collection and the Attorney General’s Office).

Description of fiscal findings

With respect to the first finding with a fiscal connotation, the audit team verified inefficiency in the efforts to collect the readjustment for the concept of greater investments made by the contractors in accordance with the Premium of the Legal Stability Contracts EJ-08-2010, entered into between the Nation -Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies and Cellular Communication SA Comcel SA, and EJ-16 of 2016, held between the Nation -Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies and Telmex de Colombia SA

This collection management resided exclusively at the head of the Ministry of Information Technology and Communications – MinTIC.

It was concluded by the Comptroller’s Office that, due to the lack of management for the collection of this readjustment, for a total value of $114,003,240,000, a detriment to the Nation’s patrimony was generated, for the same value.

This is due to the fact that the MinTIC, as a subscriber to the contract, had the competence to formally initiate the collection process, however, as of the date of the audit, it had not carried out the necessary actions to initiate this through the valid legal mechanisms that said portfolio considers and corresponds to it.

This fact led to the fact that the effective collection of the resources in favor of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism was not achieved, which has registered in its financial statements the account receivable, which in accordance with the guidelines given by the Ministry of Finance corresponds to the portfolio 333 that is part of the coffers of the Nation.

If they had been collected and collected in a timely manner, these resources could have contributed to the financing of plans, programs and projects of the national order.

And regarding the second finding with possible fiscal connotation, according to the audit report, it was evidenced that due to the lack of opportunity in the management of coercive collection by the MinTIC, the memorandum account that appears in the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism in its financial statements against the sanctioned company WILCOS SAS, for a total value of $5,494,644,237, prescribedwhich supposes a patrimonial detriment to the State for the total value of the debt, including the interest that was not collected.

According to the Delegate Comptroller for the Commerce and Regional Development Sector, Sigfredo López Tobón, “The situations found in this audit show that both the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications did not act in accordance to the principles of the administrative function. Likewise, they ignored the principle of coordination and harmonious collaboration between public entities, which preaches that the administrative authorities must guarantee harmony in the exercise of their respective functions in order to achieve the essential purposes of the State.”

