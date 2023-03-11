Home News Two minors kidnapped by the Clan del Golfo are released
The Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), as the subversive group the Clan del Golfo is also known, released two minors, who had been kidnapped in the municipality of Caucasia; as reported this Friday by the Ombudsman.

The two 15-year-old teenagers, who were allegedly involved in a crime that occurred last Monday, were handed over to the Ombudsman’s Office in a humanitarian operation that took place in rural Antioquia.

The operation, which was carried out by the Ombudsman’s Office, the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF) and a human rights NGO from the Bajo Cauca Antioqueño region, managed to get the adolescents transferred to the Transitory Center for Minor Care Violator, where the corresponding legal actions will be carried out.

Within the framework of the investigations, the Ombudsman’s Office offered legal support through a public defender, to guarantee respect for the human rights of adolescents.

