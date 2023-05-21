Two minors stabbed in Naples, one with a confidential prognosis – Campania

news-txt”>

Two minors were injured during the night in Naples. A fourteen-year-old arrived at the Pellegrini hospital with a knife wound to the abdomen. Undergoing surgery, he is in a reserved prognosis. The dynamics are still being reconstructed and there is no certainty even on the place where the attack would have taken place, certainly in the center of Naples. The Flying Squad investigates the fact.

Around 4 am, the carabinieri of the Naples mobile radio unit intervened in via Toledo, near the Galleria Umberto I, after reporting an injured minor. It was a 13-year-old shot in the right leg, probably with a knife. To deliver the stab a stranger, for reasons yet to be clarified. The boy was taken to the Pellegrini hospital by ambulance and was discharged with a 10-day prognosis. Investigations underway to clarify dynamics.

According to reports from the police, however, these are different episodes.