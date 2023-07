As of this Tuesday, July 25, 2023, and for the next 2 months, Santa Mónica Avenue will remain closed, from Simón Bolívar Avenue to Carrera 18, due to the execution of the civil works contract CF132-2023, whose objective is the rehabilitation of the sewerage networks in the Santa Mónica neighborhood of Dosquebradas.

During this period, residents and drivers are advised to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

