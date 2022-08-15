Home News Two motorcycles collide and end up on the asphalt: one injured
News

Two motorcycles collide and end up on the asphalt: one injured

Two motorcycles collide and end up on the asphalt: one injured

RAVASCLETTO. The accident that occurred yesterday afternoon, shortly before 5 pm, in Ravascletto, is of an injured person transported in non-serious conditions to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Two motorcycles were involved.

Due to causes still under investigation by the Carabinieri of the Tolmezzo Company, two motorcyclists collided with each other and then ruined the asphalt.

Fortunately, neither of the two reported serious injuries in the clash: transport to the hospital was necessary for one of the two to be subjected to all medical examinations. The Centrale Sores of Palmanova had sent an ambulance to Ravascletto and the helicopter had also landed nearby.

Firefighters intervened on the spot and secured the vehicles.

