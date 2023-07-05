Home » Two motorcyclists lost their lives in traffic accidents in Aguazul and Tauramena – news
Two motorcyclists lost their lives in traffic accidents in Aguazul and Tauramena

by admin
Two motorcyclists lost their lives in traffic accidents in Aguazul and Tauramena – news

In the morning of July 2, there was a traffic accident at Carrera 8 with Calle 5 in the Palmarito neighborhood, where a motorcyclist collided with a pickup truck, resulting in serious injuries.

According to the Tauramena Fire Department report, the motorcyclist identified as José Laureano Rojas, 51, after being stabilized by pre-hospital care personnel, was admitted to the Local Hospital with chest and abdominal trauma, but unfortunately he died due to the seriousness of the injuries. .

Fatal accident in Aguazul

On Calle 15 with Carrera 17 in the municipality of Aguazul, there was a traffic accident that involved two motorcyclists who collided spectacularly.

As a result of this accident, the 28-year-old Milton Albeiro Espinel Cáceres died while being treated at the Aguazul Hospital.

Regarding this accident, residents of the sector stated that apparently the deceased man was speeding, a situation that will have to be investigated by the authorities, who will have to establish responsibilities within the case.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

