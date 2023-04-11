From the influence of arctic currents to that of maritime polar currents. The new perturbation arriving in the next 24 hours will bring about a change in the weather conditions in Italy. The weather will change in the North already by the end of the day on Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms also intense which on Thursday will also affect a part of the Center. The situation will be the opposite in the South where instead the African anticyclone it will bring sunny weather and even a temporary thermal surge.

Bad weather in the North

Overcast skies and precipitation are therefore expected in the North from Wednesday which from the Alpine sectors will gradually decrease in latitude until they reach the flat areas in the evening starting from west to east. The disturbance will also pass through the Center on Thursday: the weather will be unstable in Lombardy and the Northeast, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche and locally in Lazio, while it will continue to be sunny in the rest of the regions. In this context, temperatures will decrease where there will be no sun and will instead increase where the good weather will prevail. The snow will come back to whiten the Alps: Thursday’s perturbation will bring the flakes back to hilly altitudes (5-600 meters), especially in the provinces of Sondrio, Trento, Bolzano and Belluno.

Nice weather in the South

Sunny days in the south on Wednesday with some scattered clouds over Campania and at the end of the day over western Sardinia. Temperatures in significant increase, in contained increase. On Thursday, however, instability is increasing between the afternoon and evening in Sardinia and Campania with rain showers, drier elsewhere. Temperatures in temporary further increase in the South, especially in Sicily.

New disturbance this weekend

After a Friday break, from the early hours of Saturday a new and more intense perturbation will reach Italy crossing it over the weekend. Precipitation, often thunderstorms and locally accompanied by sudden hailstorms, will mainly affect the central regions and the southern peninsular. The disturbance of the weekend will be accompanied by snowfalls above 1400 meters of altitude also in the central-southern Apennines.