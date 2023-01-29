The official asked the authorities to “evaluate the public order situation in the municipality in order to take actions that lead to the capture of the material authors of these facts”.

On the other hand, three people were killed in the municipality of Ciudad Bolívar, in Antioquia, in a massacre in which two other people were also injured.

“They were in a liquor store and unfortunately the situation arose there, there was a shooting and left three people dead and two injured,” said the mayor of Ciudad Bolívar, Mauricio Márquez, to the Blu Radio station.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), In the first month of the year, ten massacres have been perpetrated in Colombia.