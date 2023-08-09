Two new pumping equipment is put into operation at EBAR Norte

The improvement and optimization of the Ebar Norte Wastewater Pumping Station, which is the backbone of the city’s wastewater delivery system.

In it framework of the improvement plan and honoring the commitment to work on solutions for the optimization of the Wastewater Pumping Station, Ebar Norththe Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar E.S.P., puts two into operation pumping equipment, which represents an important advance in the capacity and efficiency of our sewerage system.

With a significant investment of more than $1.3 billion and optimization in the procurement process, which allowed the pumps to be available in 12 weeksand not in 30 weeks as was the estimated time, it was possible to enable a backup module that will guarantee continuity of service even when unexpected failures in the headline pumps.

Since the arrival of the bombs, significant interventions have been made to Ebar Norte, such as the redesign of the bomb operation stations.

This investment represents a big step in strengthening our infrastructure and in the guarantee of a more reliable sewage system for the city, taking into account that Ebar Norte is a Fundamental infrastructure in the collection process and conduction of the sewage from the District of Santa Marta.

The new pumps have a 600 liter capacity per second each, which allow handling larger volumes wastewater, guarantee a more efficient operation, prevent and mitigate overflows, especially in high flow situations.

Since the arrival of the bombs on June 30significant interventions have been made to Ebar Norte, such as the redesign of the pump operating stationsgiving rise to four new fixing bases, the removal of pipes and obsolete bases, air conditioning in the machine room, installation of fixed and mobile grilles at the entrance of the Ebar collectorscorrective maintenance of the electrical systems, replacing the wiring that was not in good condition, likewise, welding work and some berths were carried out to contain any leaks.

Added to the installation backup pumps, Essmar has invested in improvements for the Ebar Norte Wastewater Pumping Stationsuch as sand removal of the wells, repair of the hatch, installation of bars to prevent solids from entering the pumps, preventive maintenance, and local improvements such as, installation of air conditioners, fitting out of the 1,200 KVA electrical plant and the assembly of meshes for the Station’s windows, investments that exceed $2,500 million.

The improvement and optimization of the Wastewater Pumping Station, Ebar Norte, which is the backbone of the sewage delivery system of the city is a commitment that Essmar will continue working on to achieve a modern and reliable sewage system that meets the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

