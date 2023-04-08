Home News Two occupants injured – Tiroler (17) crashes his car head-on into a tractor
News

Two occupants injured – Tiroler (17) crashes his car head-on into a tractor

by admin
Two occupants injured – Tiroler (17) crashes his car head-on into a tractor

Comments

logged in as

Not the right user? Logout

Welcome to our community! Incoming contributions will be checked and then published. Please ensure you comply with our Netiquette and AGB. This is also available for detailed discussions krone.at-Forum available.

User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content of this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB).

See also  Today - Giovanni De Mauro

You may also like

Wassertrudingen | Shot fired at innkeeper

They perform more than 1,600 breathalyzer tests nationwide

How are the regional elections going 6 months...

The weather: cloudy and rainy in some areas...

The Calvary of the votes

The former head of the Cali Cartel tries...

Bicycle dealers: Dealers accuse JobRad of blackmail

Lasso asks to start the trial period in...

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: The Taiwan issue is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy