Two of our athletes were summoned to the Colombian National Team

Athletics | They are Yesenia Sánchez and Jean Carlos Mosquera, with great performance at the national level

Julian Andres Santa

Good work has its reward, this is how the Risaraldense Athletics League continues to provide good news to the department, despite the fact that its athletes do not yet have the desired athletic track. However, this has not been an impediment for them, who see it as extra motivation and whenever they go out to a competition, they seek to leave the name of Risaralda at the top.

THEY WON QUOTE

From next Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21, the South American Athletics Championship, U20, will be taking place in Bogotá, where two Risaraldenses athletes were included in the official call for the Colombian team: They are Yesenia Sánchez, who will contest the 4×100 meter relay test and Jean Carlos Mosquera, who will compete in the long jump.

In the female category of the Colombian team, 38 athletes were summoned, while in the male there are a total of 44 athletes.

A GREAT SPORTING MOMENT

José Zapata, president of the Risaraldense Athletics League, highlighted this great opportunity that the two athletes of great moment in this discipline receive in the department. “We hope that these young people who earned their classification will do an excellent job representing Colombia and our department. It should be noted that Yesenia Sánchez Hurtado is an athlete in the U18 category and thanks to her results in the past U20 category championships, she managed to integrate the national team in this championship ”.