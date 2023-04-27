Two older adults were injured by the fall of an elevator in Quito – Diario La Hora

The two people treated by emergency personnel after the elevator fell were transferred to health homes.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 26, the Fire Department of the Metropolitan District of Quito received the alert of an elevator that would have fallen in a home for the elderly from the city. The call came in around 5:00 p.m.

A malfunction caused the collapse of the structurein which two older adults were being transported at the time of the incident.

According to Bomberos Quito, one of those affected, of 87 years, presented a closed fracture of his lower limbs. For this, she was transferred to a health home.

The other patient 86 years old, who was also transferred, also presented trauma to the lower extremities. (CVD)