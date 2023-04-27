Two orchestras and the violin of Maeda as the protagonist in the Major

A night of fantastic and enveloping melodies is what the concert this Friday of two great orchestras promises to be. Under the baton of the Colombian maestro Alejandro Posada and with the virtuoso Japanese violinist Hina Maeda, they will perform works by Wieniawski, Mozart and Strauss.

A hundred musicians will fill the stage of the Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo in this great concert that will feature the Colombian Symphony Orchestra, the Iberacademy orchestra and the young Japanese artist.

Maeda will perform the Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor by Henryk Wieniawski, under the baton of Posada, who will also lead this gigantic orchestra in the performance of the Overture to pike chair by the composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the majestic symphonic poem by Richard Strauss hero life.

The Japanese virtuoso, who in 2022 was the winner of the Henrik Wieniawski International Violin Competition, one of the oldest and most prestigious violin events in the world, organized since 1935 by the Wieniawski Society, and also winner of the famous First Place and the Prize of the Audience at the Tokyo Music Competition in 2020, he has performed as a soloist with the Kansai Philharmonic Orchestra and the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra. For this occasion in Bogotá, she will interpret Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor, a work noted for its level of virtuosity, lyricism and an orchestral melody that sets a tone of romanticism.

The program will begin with the Opera Overture. pike chair by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, which was written for the opening of the carnival season in Milan at the end of 1772. This overture is an elegant, refined piece and very classical in its structure, an early sample of the musical style that would lead Mozart to become the renowned composer that he is today.

And to end this magnificent program, you will hear from the hands of the 100 musicians, hero life by the German composer Richard Strauss, one of the most important pieces of his career, consisting of a monumental orchestration; It is his sixth symphonic poem, which is divided into six continuous movements, which narrate the different stages of the hero’s path and which seeks to exalt the ideals of freedom and heroism.

This concert will be conducted by maestro Alejandro Posada, renowned conductor, who was the first Colombian to conduct a professional European orchestra as Principal Conductor of the Castilla y León Symphony Orchestra (OSCyL) in Spain. In addition to his career as a conductor, he is recognized as a visionary, mentor and educator of young musicians, being founder and director of the Medellín Philharmonic Academy (Afmed) and the Iberoamerican Philharmonic Academy (Iberacademy), the latter group with the that the National Symphony has collaborated on different occasions.

The Iberacademy Orchestra, made up of a group of young musicians from different parts of Colombia, as well as allied programs in Peru, Bolivia and Nicaragua, aims to support and promote the talent of its members through constant training and practice, as well as offer concerts on various stages of the world. He has participated in important national and international festivals, including Mozart Week at the Mozarteum in Salzburg and the European Tour in 2022.

This concert is also part of the laureate tour of the 16th Henryk Wieniawski International Violin Competition, organized by the Henryk Wieniawski Society in collaboration with the National Institute of Music and Dance, financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland.