PALMANOVA. Two cases of West Nile virus positivity were discovered on Monday 8 August in the regional territory thanks to the monitoring system put in place by the coordination of the Transfusion Department of the Regional Health Service: the infection was discovered among blood donors of the Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Overall, the cases ascertained in the region therefore rise to three, after the one registered in the Pordenone area (to which the two in that of Udine are added).

All infected patients are judged to be in good health and their condition is of no concern. Their donations have been identified and blocked, confirming the effectiveness of the control network put in place.

IN THE PORDENONESE West Nile, first infected in Friuli Venezia Giulia: the virus was present in the blood of a donor 06 August 2022



This was announced by the deputy governor with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi, highlighting that in Friuli Venezia Giulia surveillance measures are adopted to prevent the spread of this virus following the guidelines dictated by the Ministry of Health.

Attention, it is specified in a note, is particularly high in the summer-autumn season, a period of massive spread of the virus. In areas where the disease is identified in mosquitoes or equidae, a specific test is adopted on all donations of blood and blood components and the donation is temporarily suspended for 28 days for citizens who have stayed in those areas.

The deputy governor also explained that in 2022 the first reports of positive mosquitoes in the West Nile in Friuli Venezia Giulia occurred in mid-July in San Vito al Tagliamento, San Canzian d’Isonzo and Palazzolo dello Stella. The Central Health Directorate, in harmony with the transfusion network, therefore immediately inserted the West Nile test for all donors, in order to ensure maximum safety of the transfusion system. In Fvg more than 80 thousand units of blood and blood products are donated per year, so a possible positive result was expected.

Subjects tested positive for West Nile virus will now undergo confirmation blood tests and will be followed by the blood transfusion services for four months, then they can resume donating without any limitation.