Two others involved in the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci are prosecuted

These two people, apparently, were the ones who planned, paid and hired the perpetrators of the assassination of the Paraguayan prosecutor, which occurred on May 10, 2022 in Barú, Cartagena (Bolívar).

The second investigative phase announced by the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, in the framework of the investigations carried out for the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini, made it possible to capture the brothers Andrés Felipe and Ramón Emilio Pérez Hoyos , whom the investigative body considers as possible key actors to carry out the murder of prosecutor Pecci.

The coordination of this act, apparently, was backed by the payment of millionaire sums of money that the defendants would have delivered to those who finally carried out the murder.

In compliance with two arrest warrants, issued by a judge in Cartagena, investigators from the Special Strategies Group attached to the National Directorate of the CTI and the Dijín of the National Police, carried out two search and search procedures in the north of Bogotá and in the El Porvenir neighborhood of Rionegro (Antioquia), where the arrests took place.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, referred to the issue: “these people must answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide and illegal possession of weapons. These captures have already been legalized and in the next few hours they will be charged and the insurance measures will be requested.

During the raids, documents and clothing that would have been used in the planning of the murder were seized, as was recorded on video cameras.

They also found 10 cell phones, 4 USB sticks, a DVR device, a revolver (traumatic), a hard drive, a tablet, a sound recorder, a laptop, and a van.

Marcelo Pecci

