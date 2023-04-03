The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that two people were killed by the Israeli occupation bullets, during the raid on several areas in the city of Nablus.

The martyr this morning in Nablus is the fighter Muhammad al-Hallaq. He rose during a clash with an Israeli force in Nablus pic.twitter.com/18ZqlHS1oe — Hanzala (@Hanzpal2) April 3, 2023

The moment of the assassination of the martyr al-Hallaq in Nablus pic.twitter.com/8wgDd3VDxp – Mumen Meqdad (@MumenMeqdad) April 3, 2023

Our correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation army stormed several areas in Nablus, and arrested two young men, adding that gunfire targeted Israeli military vehicles during the storming of the city.

He pointed out that the Israeli operation is still continuing, as it started at six in the morning today from several axes and concentrated in several areas, as there were movements of an Israeli military force from the Huwwara checkpoint towards Al-Quds Street, south of the city, in the vicinity of the old and new Askar camps, and a number of Houses and vehicle confiscation from the place.

Another Israeli force moved from Mount Gerizim towards the Old City, Al-Qalyoun Quarter and the outskirts of Al-Yasmina Quarter. A foot force arrived at the place and sirens sounded in the Old City after discovering Israeli special units, after which those forces withdrew without carrying out any operation.

Hidden neighborhood in Nablus a while ago pic.twitter.com/DDma25VhnA – Citizen (@almwa_tn) April 3, 2023

While the raid operation does not continue in the Al-Makhfiyya area in the center of the city, where the occupation army – with about 15 military vehicles supported by special units – raids a building, amid initial news of the arrest of a young man from inside the house, without confirmation.

Hidden _ Nablus

And a serious injury in Rafidia Hospital pic.twitter.com/z2FmtehB4M – najwa abdo (@ najwa50860038) April 3, 2023

The occupation army radio reported that two wanted Palestinians were arrested during the raid, and they are being investigated in connection with the Hawara operation that was carried out on March 25, which resulted in the injury of two Israeli soldiers, one of whom was seriously injured.

Our correspondent continued that violent confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and the occupation soldiers during the raid, which included the firing of gas bombs.

The “Black’s Den” group announced that its fighters are engaged in a violent armed clash with the occupation army, and continue to confront the storming of the city, through clashes and throwing explosive devices.