Home » Two people are also released in the incident that took place in the student dormitory in Istanbul – Current News
News

Two people are also released in the incident that took place in the student dormitory in Istanbul – Current News

by admin
Two people are also released in the incident that took place in the student dormitory in Istanbul – Current News

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s OfficeWithin the scope of the investigation initiated by the Police, FB and AD testified at the police station as “complainant, suspect” and HEK as “information holder”.

While it was claimed that F.B, one of the students staying in the dormitory, sexually assaulted A.D and that A.D injured F.B with a cutting tool during the argument on the day of the incident, it was learned that the HEK, whose information about the incident was consulted, confirmed the allegations. .

Prosecutor’s Office Among the suspects who were referred to the judge after their statements, AD was released on probation for “injury” and FB was released on probation for “sexual assault by harassment”.

In F.B’s statement to the prosecutor’s office, HEK made accusations against him regarding race and sect. discrimination It was recorded that he claimed that he did this and that he threatened to damage it with an iron.

According to the doctor’s reports regarding F.B.’s injury, it was stated that he had “an injury that cannot be healed with simple medical intervention”.

Click for Other Current News

See also  Hit in the head by a log while making wood

You may also like

Recipe for meatballs from cook Ella Ivanova

They rescue a woman and her four children...

The PAE in Yopal has been contracted, 14,300...

[Learn thoughts, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice...

Is social media making us more liars? Maybe...

Frightening moments in the MasterChef All Star finale!...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Tuesday, January 2,...

[New era, new journey, new great achievements, high-quality...

US debt creates instability

Yaya Tekiyatou: 11 goals alone… in a match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy