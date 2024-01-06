Two people are also released in the incident that took place in the student dormitory in Istanbul – Current News

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s OfficeWithin the scope of the investigation initiated by the Police, FB and AD testified at the police station as “complainant, suspect” and HEK as “information holder”.

While it was claimed that F.B, one of the students staying in the dormitory, sexually assaulted A.D and that A.D injured F.B with a cutting tool during the argument on the day of the incident, it was learned that the HEK, whose information about the incident was consulted, confirmed the allegations. .

Prosecutor’s Office Among the suspects who were referred to the judge after their statements, AD was released on probation for “injury” and FB was released on probation for “sexual assault by harassment”.

In F.B’s statement to the prosecutor’s office, HEK made accusations against him regarding race and sect. discrimination It was recorded that he claimed that he did this and that he threatened to damage it with an iron.

According to the doctor’s reports regarding F.B.’s injury, it was stated that he had “an injury that cannot be healed with simple medical intervention”.

