Home » Two people die in traffic accidents – Diario La Hora
News

Two people die in traffic accidents – Diario La Hora

by admin
Two people die in traffic accidents – Diario La Hora

Both bodies were taken to the Babahoyo morgue.

Two people died the night of this Sunday June 4, 2023 in traffic accidents.

The first case occurred on the road Puerto Pechiche – Puebloviejosector Saint Anthony; there a man lost his life 19 years old. He was mobilizing on a motorcycle with his father.

Apparently they lost track and collided with a tobacco company. As a result of the serious injuries, the young man died immediately, while his parent was taken to a health home, it happened around 7:00 p.m.

An hour later, he died angel garcia40 years old, on the road Babahoyo–Montalvo; He was traveling on a black motorcycle and would have collided head-on with a collapsible vehicle.

In this accident the driver of the car fled. Both corpses were transferred to the Babahoyo morgue. (DG)

See also  Temperatures return to 30°C in most parts of Shanxi Province as wind and rain recede - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

LDU defeats Libertad de Loja 4-2

Outrage of citizens for robbery of Polish tourists...

Design of construction site, structures and equipment –...

Attack in Valledupar left a man seriously injured

Serie A: Spezia and Verona play-off for salvation...

Landy Torres is proclaimed governor of Alto Paraná,...

Benedetti threatens to tell who financed Petro’s campaign

Napoli in a circle, the party with Spalletti...

Dongfeng draped the morning glow in the sky...

WEAPONS AND DRUGS SEIZED FROM THE CONCEPCIÓN PRISON...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy