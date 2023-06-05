Two people die in traffic accidents – Diario La Hora

Both bodies were taken to the Babahoyo morgue.

Two people died the night of this Sunday June 4, 2023 in traffic accidents.

The first case occurred on the road Puerto Pechiche – Puebloviejosector Saint Anthony; there a man lost his life 19 years old. He was mobilizing on a motorcycle with his father.

Apparently they lost track and collided with a tobacco company. As a result of the serious injuries, the young man died immediately, while his parent was taken to a health home, it happened around 7:00 p.m.

An hour later, he died angel garcia40 years old, on the road Babahoyo–Montalvo; He was traveling on a black motorcycle and would have collided head-on with a collapsible vehicle.

In this accident the driver of the car fled. Both corpses were transferred to the Babahoyo morgue. (DG)