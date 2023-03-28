A man was riddled with bullets on the afternoon of this Monday, March 27, 2023 in the El Guayacán parish.

Two people dead and three injured leave this Monday, March 27, 2023 in Quevedo.

In the afternoon, in the parish El Guayacan, Villa Francia sector, was haggard a citizen who was mobilizing in a vehicle, it is presumed that they were trying to assault him. dwellers The victim was taken to a nursing home.but it was in vain, because he died.

On the other hand, in the road to Valencia, a few steps from the Insutec educational establishment, a registered car accident, where One man lost his life, while three other people were injured, They were mobilized to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Hospital.

The fatality, identified as Camilo, 41 years old, He was going to leave food for one of his children who was working when he suffered the mishap.

On the night of Sunday March 26, in the streets Mexico and Juan Montalvo, San Camilo parish, hitmen ended the life of Geovanny Peralta, this was the last violent act reported in Quevedo.