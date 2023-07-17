Home » Two people died in a traffic accident that occurred over the weekend near Pore – news
Two people died in a traffic accident that occurred over the weekend near Pore – news

Two people died in a traffic accident that occurred over the weekend near Pore – news

The General Secretary of the Casanare Assembly, Diana Milena Jarro, ratified the complaints against the President of that corporation, Jorge Eduardo García, of alleged workplace harassment and usurpation of functions.

According to the official, this situation began on January 3 of this year, when Deputy Jorge Eduardo García called a meeting with the administrative staff of the Departmental Assembly, to inform them that the hiring of personnel required by PAHO and other matters that They must be managed by the General Secretariat, from now on they were headed by a university professional, the lobbyist’s stepmother.

The General Secretary of the Casanare Assembly added that Deputy Jorge Eduardo Garcia, in response to her annoyance at the situation that was occurring, told her that she should be loyal to her Presidency, and forbade her from sharing information with other deputies, including the members of the board of directors.

“They have not delivered the file that should be under my responsibility, and when they do deliver it, they do so at the wrong time, which has hindered my work and has caused me to make mistakes. I endured these 6 months asking his permission for everything, because that was his order”, noted the General Secretary of the Casanare Assembly.

It is further criticized that, apparently, situations were arising with archival documents from previous years, which would have been extracted to collect some signatures and to try to favor former deputy Jorge García Lizarazo, father of the current president of the building corporation.

These accusations were analyzed in a session of the Ethics Commission of the Departmental Assembly, where copies were ordered to be certified by the Attorney General’s Office and the office of the Ministry of Labor, so that the respective investigations could be carried out.

These and other situations where alleged situations of workplace harassment and usurpation of functions by the president of the departmental Duma would be typified, were extensively exposed by Secretary Diana Milena Jarro, at a press conference on the weekend, also pointing out that The corresponding complaints will be filed with the control entities:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

