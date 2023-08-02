Home » Two people inside a vehicle were swept away by the flooding of the El Astillero river, in San Miguel – Diario La Página
Two people inside a vehicle were swept away by the flooding of the El Astillero river, in San Miguel – Diario La Página

The flood of the El Astillero river in the Tangolana canton, in the department of San Miguel, swept away a vehicle and two people this afternoon, for which reason the intervention of a group of soldiers was necessary to carry out the rescue.

Soldiers from the Third Infantry Brigade rescued the victims who were inside the car.

«Personnel of the 3rd Bgda. Information carried out the rescue of a person who was trapped in a vehicle that was swept away by the flooding of the El Astillero River in the Tangolana San Miguel Canton. At this time they continue with the evacuation of a second person. Always at the service of Salvadorans,” Defense Minister René Francis Merino Monroy wrote on his Twitter account.

A tropical wave that crosses the country, caused strong storms in the eastern zone. The Ministry of the Environment monitored the rains in Morazán, La Unión and San Miguel, which then moved southwest towards Usulután, Cabañas and San Vicente.

